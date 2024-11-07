The Hynñiewtrep Integrated Territorial Organization (HITO) has appealed to the Government of Meghalaya to subsidise power tariffs for domestic consumers in the state. This request comes in response to the recent tariff order issued by the Meghalaya State Electricity Regulatory Commission, which is set to take effect from April 1, 2024.

The tariff order, announced on October 24, 2024, mandates that the outstanding energy charges be collected in nine equal installments, beginning with the billing cycle of December 2024. This move is expected to significantly impact domestic consumers, particularly those whose monthly electricity consumption is less than 200 units.

"This demographic, which represents a significant portion of our community, will face substantial financial strain as a result of these new charges," said Donbok Dkhar, the President of HITO, in a letter addressed to Abu Taher Mondal, the Minister-in-Charge of Power for the Government of Meghalaya.

The HITO has urged the government to take action under Section 65 of the Indian Electricity Act 2003 and offer a subsidy to domestic consumers to alleviate their financial burdens. The organisation has also requested that the implementation of the tariff order be put on hold, in line with Section 108 of the Electricity Act, until there are clear directives from the government regarding the subsidisation of domestic consumers.

"Given that this matter impacts the financial well-being of thousands of registered households in the domestic category, we implore you to take immediate measures to address this situation before the commencement of the next billing cycle in December 2024," stated Gary S Myrboh, the Political Secretary of HITO.

The HITO's request comes at a time when the government has already provided considerable relief to Commercial and Industrial high-tension consumers by reducing their tariff rates. The organisation believes that this disparity needs to be addressed to ensure that the burden of power tariffs is not disproportionately borne by domestic consumers.