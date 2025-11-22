Meghalaya hits major milestone as first feature film under tourism policy wraps

Meghalaya’s push to become a national filming hub gained momentum after the State completed its first full-length feature under the Meghalaya Film Tourism Policy 2025. The Telugu crime-comedy Baa Baa Black Sheep finished a 25-day shoot entirely within the State, with Sohra serving as the primary backdrop.

The production, led by director Guni Manchikanti and Chitralayam Studios, engaged nearly 2,000 local workers across departments — a scale not previously seen in the State’s creative sector. The project is being cited as evidence that Meghalaya can handle large productions while generating significant employment for young residents.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said the film demonstrates the State’s “production readiness” and the potential of the new policy. He noted that “100 per cent of the shots… took place right here in Meghalaya” and emphasised the involvement of “close to 2000 of our youths.” He added that he hopes many more productions will follow and that the State will grow into “a very popular destination”.

Producer Venu Donepudi praised the support provided on the ground, calling the experience “great” and highlighting that a film “of this scale” being completed in around 25 days “is going to be a record in itself”. He confirmed plans for a Khasi release and extended an invitation to the Chief Minister for the national premiere in Hyderabad.

The milestone aligns with Meghalaya’s Vision 2032, which identifies tourism and the creative economy as key drivers for its targeted $16 billion economy by 2032. The Film Tourism Policy offers subsidies of up to ₹1 crore or 25% of production costs for the first ten films, alongside additional incentives for local talent, local-language content, and premieres on Hello Meghalaya, the State’s official OTT platform.

Hello Meghalaya has become a central pillar of this ecosystem. The platform has recorded over 4.40 lakh downloads and more than 2 crore views, carrying more than 500 titles, including 83 feature films in Khasi, Garo, and Pnar. Its integration with the Film Tourism Policy creates a steady pathway for content creation, distribution, and audience reach.

As Baa Baa Black Sheep heads towards its national premiere, its complete reliance on Meghalaya locations and its multilingual rollout — including a Khasi version — are being viewed as signs that the State is steadily positioning itself as an emerging centre for film production and film-led tourism.