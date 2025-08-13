Meghalaya: HIV crisis declared in Jaintia Hills as awareness campaign targets youth

West and East Jaintia Hills districts are grappling with what officials now describe as a "full-blown crisis" rather than just a threat, with the region contributing nearly 5,000 HIV cases - approximately half of Meghalaya's total infections.

The alarming statistics prompted the launch of an Intensified ICE Campaign at Thomas Jones Synod College, marking International Youth Day with urgent public health messaging. Assistant Commissioner Emelya Ch. Momin of West Jaintia Hills District inaugurated the initiative, which aims to combat both the spread of HIV and the stigma surrounding it.

The campaign emerges as a direct response to mounting concerns over rising infection rates and discrimination against people living with HIV. Sandy Tariang, Cluster Program Manager for the District Integrated Strategy for HIV/AIDS, emphasised that stigma has become as dangerous as the disease itself, preventing many from seeking essential medical help.

"A person living with HIV is first and foremost a person who deserves dignity, compassion and support," Momin stated during the launch, addressing the social barriers that complicate medical treatment.

The two-and-a-half-month campaign will reach approximately 150 villages across both districts, using rallies, traditional games, and cultural programs to engage rural communities where awareness gaps remain significant. Schools and colleges feature prominently in the outreach strategy, with students positioned as potential ambassadors for accurate information.

The National AIDS Control Organisation introduced the intensified campaign format specifically to address persistent prejudices and misinformation that continue to fuel transmission rates. Campaign organizers plan to use multiple communication channels to ensure messages reach vulnerable populations who might otherwise avoid conventional health services.

The initiative represents collaboration between the District Integrated Strategy for HIV/AIDS Khliehriat Cluster, the Internal Quality Assurance Cell of Thomas Jones Synod College, and the Meghalaya AIDS Control Society.

Students participated in a rally carrying banners with prevention messages, symbolising the campaign's emphasis on youth leadership in addressing what officials characterise as both a medical and social emergency requiring immediate community action.