Meghalaya HIV prevalence twice national average: CM Conrad Sangma

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on September 15 said HIV prevalence in the state was twice the national average and called for a coordinated, “whole-of-society” approach to tackle the disease.

Chairing the first meeting of the Meghalaya State Council on AIDS, Sangma said HIV prevalence in the state stood at 0.40 per cent, compared with the national average of 0.20 per cent.

He said new HIV infections in Meghalaya had increased by 58.74 per cent since 2010, with nearly seven cases being detected every day.

“We currently have 618 HIV cases, including 60 pregnant women living with HIV,” Sangma said.

While AIDS-related deaths have declined by 61.18 per cent since 2010, only 77.2 per cent of people living with HIV are currently under treatment, he said.

“Our biggest gap today is not diagnosis but treatment and retention,” the chief minister said, identifying financial constraints and stigma as major factors affecting regular treatment and follow-up.

According to Sangma, 2,381 diagnosed people have yet to begin treatment, highlighting the need to improve the state's treatment and retention mechanisms.

Meghalaya plans expanded HIV testing, treatment services

Sangma outlined a five-pronged strategy focusing on early detection, improved treatment and retention, prevention of new infections, protection of mothers and children, and reduction of stigma.

The government plans to expand self-testing and index partner testing, strengthen mobile Integrated Counselling and Testing Centres (ICTCs), establish new Anti-Retroviral Therapy (ART) centres and facilitate home delivery of medicines.

It will also focus on tracking missed appointments to improve treatment retention among people living with HIV.

The chief minister stressed the need for stronger awareness campaigns involving young people, communities, educational institutions and people living with HIV.

“Together, we must ensure that no one is left behind in the fight against HIV/AIDS,” Sangma said.