BJP MLA and Meghalaya's cabinet minister, AL Hek, revealed on August 31 that there has been no communication from former MLA HM Shangpliang regarding his purported desire to join the National People's Party (NPP).

Hek spoke on a recent meeting he had with Shangpliang on August 30 evening. Contrary to swirling speculations, the discussion did not broach the topic of Shangpliang's potential move to the NPP, according to Hek's statements.

Hek's response to queries about the looming showcause notice that might be issued to Shangpliang was notably guarded. He stated that the jurisdiction to address this matter squarely rests with the party leadership. This statement implies that any forthcoming actions would be the prerogative of the BJP's internal decision-making process.

Amidst the flurry of questions about the party's stance on the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections, Hek remained candid about the fact that a definitive decision had not yet been reached. Additionally, he emphasized that he wasn't in a position to speculate on potential candidates, as the ultimate choice would be vested in the hands of the national leadership.

When pressed about his personal intentions concerning participation in the Lok Sabha elections, Hek maintained a sense of ambiguity, neither confirming nor denying his aspirations. He also articulated his perspective on the broader political canvas, opining that given the BJP's extensive national reach, it would be strategic for the party to field candidates for both the Shillong and Tura parliamentary constituencies.