The Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC), a banned militant organisation in Meghalaya, has accused state police of deliberately tarnishing the image of Sromwell Mawdoh before upcoming local elections. This allegation comes in the wake of Mawdoh's arrest for alleged involvement in extortion activities.

Sainkupar Nongtraw, general secretary and publicity secretary of HNLC, challenged police claims that Mawdoh confessed to being the "HNLC treasurer". Nongtraw demanded concrete evidence to support these accusations, suggesting the police aim to discredit Mawdoh, who has expressed interest in contesting the upcoming Meghalaya Democratic Coalition (MDC) elections.

The HNLC spokesperson clarified Mawdoh's history with the group, stating he was arrested as an active member in 2015, not a surrendered one. Nongtraw criticised the police department's tactics, accusing them of targeting young individuals under the pretext of law enforcement.

Nongtraw alleged police manipulation of media narratives, citing a 2010 incident involving another arrest. He claimed police officials requested control over press statements to craft narratives using "12 specific items".