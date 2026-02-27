Meghalaya: HNLC area commander surrenders in Mairang; two arrested over Umsning blast bid

An area commander of the banned Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC), active in the West Khasi Hills region, surrendered before the police in Mairang, Eastern West Khasi Hills, on February 27 and was later escorted to meet the Director General of Police.

Police sources said details surrounding the surrender are being kept confidential. A senior police officer said the surrendered leader has provided actionable information, which is currently being verified and processed, adding that operational sensitivity prevents further disclosure at this stage.

In a separate development, the police arrested two individuals in connection with an attempted blast in Umsning. Investigations are underway to ascertain their roles and possible links to militant activities.