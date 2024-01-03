The proscribed Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) of Meghalaya has decided to withdraw from the peace talks with the Central government stating that the government showed complete lack of attention towards their demands.

In continuation with their demands, the HNLC has urgently demanded the ban on the organisation be lifted, which has been declared an "Unlawful Association" under sub-section (1) of Section 3 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

The organisation has also sought the withdrawal of all pending cases against the leaders and cadres of HNLC in both lower and higher courts throughout the state, with special attention to cases in Khasi Hills and Jaintia Hills.

The outfit in their charter of demands to the government demanded further, "It is crucial to establish a safe passage for our central leaders and cadres of the HNLC. Ensuring our safety will foster trust and enable our participation in the peace talks. We propose the appointment of authorized representatives who can effectively communicate and facilitate the negotiation process. Streamlining communication channels through designated representatives will help expedite the talks".

"We request the release of all HNLC cadres and individuals suspected of being associated with the HNLC who are currently in jail. This demand was previously conveyed through our interlocutor, Bah Sadon Blah.

However, it is important to note that only demands number 3 and 4 were granted by the government out of these five demands. We emphasize that we have repeatedly communicated, both through the media and directly to the interlocutors and the government, urging them not to issue any summons that could incite further tension. Unfortunately, our requests have not been heeded, and the situation continues to escalate unnecessarily", added the outfit in its demands.

The organisation has slammed the government for not 'giving due consideration' to their concerns, which is halting the peace talks to begin.

"We would like to express our appreciation to the intermediaries representing both sides, as well as the non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and the people who have supported us in initiating these talks. However, it is regrettable that the government has not given due consideration to our concerns. We deeply lament the failure of the peace talks. While we have demonstrated flexibility by engaging in discussions within the framework of the Indian constitution, it is the government that remains rigid in its stance. Such an attitude and policy will only exacerbate the situation moving forward.If the government continues to disregard our voices at the negotiation table, resorting to violence becomes the only option on the battlefield. We have to speak the language that the government understands - the government doesn't understand the language of peace, but rather the language of violence. Only then can we hope to engage in a meaningful dialogue.