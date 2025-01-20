The proscribed Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) has issued a new manifesto demanding recognition of semi-sovereign status for the Hynniewtrep people, while accusing the Indian government of violating decades-old agreements.

The ten-chapter manifesto focuses on alleged violations of the 1947 Standstill Agreement and claims the Instrument of Accession (IOA) was signed under coercion. "These agreements, intended to safeguard our autonomy, were signed under coercion and amidst grave injustices perpetrated by the Government of India," the manifesto states.

HNLC asserts that the Standstill Agreement, signed between the Federation of Khasi States and India, was breached within three months. "Under military pressure, the leadership of Hynniewtrep was forced to sign the IOA in December 1947. This betrayal transformed what was meant to be a voluntary and respectful union into a forced inclusion," the document claims.

The militant group has presented four key demands to the central government, including acknowledgement of the alleged IOA violations and direct dialogue for autonomy restoration. "For over 77 years, the promises enshrined in these agreements have been systematically ignored, leading to the erosion of our sovereignty and the exploitation of our resources," the manifesto reads.

Issuing what appears to be an ultimatum, HNLC states: "India stands at a crossroads: honour the 1947 agreement and reaffirm Hynniewtrep's semi-sovereign status, ensuring a respectful and autonomous relationship, or refuse and face the undeniable truth that the demand for total freedom becomes not only morally but politically justified."

The manifesto outlines a vision for self-governance, including control over land resources and cultural practices. "This manifesto is our declaration of war against oppression and our blueprint for national rebirth," the document declares, calling for international support for their cause.

The outfit also emphasises their commitment to achieving complete autonomy, stating: "Our unity is rooted in the pursuit of self-determination, economic independence, and the preservation of our sacred heritage."