The Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council has strongly refuted claims connecting two individuals to its operations amid allegations of extortion activities across Meghalaya.

HNLC General Secretary Sainkupar Nongtraw dismissed connections to Synshar Khymdeit and Wallamjingsuk Barim, both accused of collecting funds while claiming to represent the banned organisation. The denial comes after reports surfaced identifying the pair as area collectors for the outfit.

Nongtraw labelled the allegations as a calculated attempt to damage the organisation's reputation through fabricated claims. He demanded immediate police action against Synshar Khymdeit, calling for his arrest and proper investigation rather than allowing unverified accusations to circulate through media channels.

The HNLC leadership pointed to a crucial development from July 2023 when Meghalaya Police officially confirmed that letterheads bearing the organisation's name were counterfeit. This verification, according to Nongtraw, undermines current allegations being recycled through anonymous sources.

The organisation revealed internal intelligence suggesting that former members are exploiting Synshar Khymdeit's identity for personal financial gain. Nongtraw noted that the individual allegedly operates social media accounts under false identities and highlighted irregularities in document formatting that contradict established organisational protocols.

The banned group's leadership raised serious concerns about the potential involvement of security agencies in orchestrating the controversy. Nongtraw suggested the situation bears hallmarks of a manufactured intelligence operation designed to perpetuate negative perceptions of the organisation among the public.

The statement criticised law enforcement agencies for handling the matter through media outlets instead of conducting thorough investigations. HNLC officials accused authorities of exploiting public fears to advance political agendas while avoiding proper investigative procedures.