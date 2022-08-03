The proscribed Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) on Wednesday authorized its vice chairman and foreign secretary to participate in the ongoing tripartite peace talks between the Government of India, Government of Meghalaya and the outfit.

"HNLC has authorised its Vice Chairman @Manbhalang Jyrwa, Political Secretary @Aristerwell Thongni, and Foreign secretary @Phrangkupar Diengdoh including two of their PSO(Personal Security officers)@Aiborlem Marbaniang and @Storgy Lyngdoh to participate in the ongoing Tripartite Peace talks between the Govt of India, Govt of Meghalaya and the HNLC," outfit general secretary cum information secretary Sainkupar Nongtraw said in a statement issued here.

He said since the year 2004 the agenda of peace talks were initiated but it did not materialise, in spite of the Congress being in power at the state as well as the centre.

Again in the year 2014, as per the request made by ex Governor of Meghalaya RS Mooshahary to come forward to the negotiating table, the HNLC accepted the offer to come forward but subsequently the same Congress government failed them.

"This time the HNLC is positive about the initiative taken by the MDA government as well the approval made by the NDA government at the Centre. For the last few months the talks have been heading towards the right direction due to the cooperation extended by both the GOM and the GOI. The decision to send our top leaders to engage in the ongoing peace talks is due to the trust that has been built between the HNLC and the appointed interlocutors Shri AK Mishra, Ministry of Home affairs(Retd IPS), Peter Dkhar(Retd IAS), our representative Bah Sadon Blah and the HNYF," Nongtraw said.

"We would like to thank the government for providing a safe passage to our leaders and at the same time we believe that the safety and security of our leaders shall not be compromised. Our leaders should feel safe and comfortable and that their stay in the appointed locations as provided by the government should not result in house arrest kind of an atmosphere,'" he added.

He said as long as the peace process is in progress, the outfit is determined to make it happen.

"We would not leave any stone unturned and hope for a positive outcome. But in case of any eventuality whereby the peace talks fail, our leaders should return safe and sound to our respective location headquarters as per the discussions held with the government," Nongtraw said.

"The HNLC is committed to the peace talks and we hope and expect the same kind of commitment from the government. We believe that the Peace process would be expedited at the earliest and a step towards a political solution would be arrived at. So as to enable Peace and tranquility in the State," he further asserted.