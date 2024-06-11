In a significant crackdown, a sleeper cell of the banned Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) was dismantled on Tuesday, June 11 evening. Three individuals, including a senior cadre of the outfit, were apprehended for issuing multiple demand notes and threatening several people with dire consequences if extortion amounts were not paid.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Cyfrank Paul Pariat (25), who led the sleeper cell as a senior HNLC cadre, Kitbok Mujai (23), and Barnabas Lyngdoh (49), according to Ri Bhoi Superintendent of Police (SP) Jagpal Singh Dhanoa.

SP Dhanoa stated, "In light of recent incidents involving the serving of extortion and demand notes to several individuals, Ri Bhoi police have successfully busted a sleeper cell of the banned HNLC operating in Mawhati-Umroi of Ri Bhoi District and Shillong city."

The sleeper cell was led by Cyfrank Paul Pariat from Ummat village. Pariat, along with his associates, served multiple demand notes on behalf of the HNLC, coercing individuals to pay extortion amounts under threat of severe repercussions.

A coordinated operation was launched on June 10 by a special team from Police Headquarters and the Ri Bhoi District Executive Force (DEF), resulting in the arrest of the HNLC members.

SP Dhanoa further revealed, "All three arrested individuals were involved in recruitment, financing, and propaganda activities for the banned HNLC under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). They had also traveled to Bangladesh last year for training."

A case has been registered, and further investigations are underway to uncover additional linkages to other individuals who may be members or associates of the HNLC.

The SP issued a general appeal to the public, urging them not to succumb to the illegal demands of the HNLC and to report any illegal contact or demand to the police immediately.

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