The Meghalaya government has held a stakeholders’ meeting to address concerns over the proposed Rs 151-crore Shillong Peak Ropeway Project, which aims to improve access to the popular Shillong Viewpoint and boost tourism-related livelihoods.

The meeting was organised by the Department of Tourism on October 22 under the Meghalaya Ropeway Development Authority (MRDA). It was chaired by Tourism Department Commissioner and Secretary RM Kurbah, IAS, and attended by MRDA Chief Executive Officer Cyril Diengdoh, officials from various government departments, members of the Riat Laban Dorbar Pyllun and representatives of the Joint Action Committee (JAC).

During the meeting, Diengdoh presented details of the project, including its proposed alignment, funding, environmental impact and expected benefits for local communities.

Estimated to cost Rs 151 crore, the project is being funded by the New Development Bank and the Government of India under the PM-DevINE scheme. The proposed 913-metre ropeway will use a monocable gondola system, with the journey from the lower terminal at Madan Laban to the upper terminal near Shillong Viewpoint expected to take five to six minutes.

Diengdoh said the project was conceived to address access restrictions at Shillong Viewpoint, one of Meghalaya’s major tourist attractions. The existing route passes through defence land, where visitor access is regulated, often resulting in long waiting times. These restrictions also affect vendors and others whose livelihoods depend on tourism in the area.

The ropeway is expected to create direct and indirect employment opportunities while providing local vendors with better opportunities to cater to visitors.

Addressing environmental concerns, Diengdoh said the ropeway would run on electricity and would not emit smoke during operation. It is also expected to reduce the number of vehicles travelling to the viewpoint, helping to limit vehicular pollution and traffic congestion.

He clarified that the project would not be located at Lum Shillong, a sacred site belonging to the local community. Instead, the proposed route would connect Madan Laban to an upper terminal near the existing viewpoint.

The alignment was finalised after multiple site inspections, with officials considering environmental concerns, water sources, catchment areas, the surrounding landscape and security requirements, he said.

Diengdoh also said Shillong Viewpoint would continue to operate as a tourist destination, with plans to improve visitor facilities and provide better stalls for existing vendors.

According to the officials, the project has undergone an extended planning process involving consultations and clearances from state and central authorities, including forest clearance from the Ministry of Environment and Forests.

Participants raised questions about the proposed location, water sources, air pollution and the extent of public consultation. The meeting provided an opportunity for the department to respond to concerns and receive suggestions from community representatives and other stakeholders.

The Tourism Department said the project aims to improve access to Shillong Viewpoint, support tourism-dependent livelihoods and offer a more sustainable transport option while taking local concerns into account.