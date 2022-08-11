Meghalaya Home Minister Lahkmen Rymbui while lauding the efforts of the state police in cracking down on drug trafficking said that the police force has launched the real fight against drugs and none shall be spared who are found involved in drug trafficking.

Speaking on the recent seizure of contraband items and arrests made, Rymbui said, “Credit to the police department, they have done wonderful work and this should be a sustained effort. We should reach a logical end where we could dismantle three points – dismantle the network, punish the traffickers or kingpins and rehabilitate those who are into drug addiction,”

“The police department will spare nobody,” Rymbui added when asked if efforts are made to nab the drug kingpins.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the East Jaintia Hills police recovered 1556 kg of marijuana worth Rs 4.7 crore from a mini truck at Lum Shnong district. 37 people including five women and 27 drug users were detained during a raid at Polo Bazaar.

The home minister, however, claimed there is no evidence of drug sales taking place in the city in the open or throughout the day.

“I have seen the people at large are very happy with this action of the police so let us not question why but the question is that this effort has to be pursued and reach its logical end so that we could dismantle all this network of drug trafficking and we could prevent drug users,” Rymbui added.