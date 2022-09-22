Amid the growing demand for CBI into the killing of former HNLC leader Cherishterfield Thangkhiew, the Meghalaya Home Minister Lahkmen Rymbui on September 22 refused to commit to constituting an independent inquiry or a CBI inquiry into the killing of former HNLC leader Cherishterfield Thangkhiew.

''It's everyone's desire to get justice and that the government is there to give justice to everybody,'' Rymbui said.

The CBI inquiry demand grew louder following a report of the commission led by Justice T Vaiphei that was recently tabled in the House.

As per reports, it was a botched-up operation and the Meghalaya police failed to nab him alive. As per the report, he could have given the police valuable information about the subversive activities of the proscribed HNLC outfit.

Surrendered Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) Thangkhiew was killed on August 13, 2021, in “retaliatory firing” by Meghalaya police in Shillong.