A day before he was murdered, Indore businessman Raja Raghuvanshi and his now-arrested wife, Sonam, had disappeared for several hours after checking into a homestay here before returning late for dinner, its owner said on Friday.

The Indore couple checked in at our property on May 22 and ordered a coffee each, Constantine, the owner of Shipara Homestay, told PTI.

"They then went out without a guide. I assume they went to see the root bridge like every other tourist who came to the village," he said, adding that Raja had paid ₹1,000 for the room, ₹80 for the coffee and ₹300 for dinner.

The couple, who had not made any prior room reservations for their trip to Meghalaya, earlier did not get a room at a homestay in Sohra in East Khasi Hills district, which forced them to trek from Mawlakhiat to Nongriat, also in the same district, with the help of a guide, villagers said.

Interestingly, despite Sonam’s claim to her mother-in-law over the phone that she was fasting, Constantine said both had a "very good dinner", which they enjoyed.

Another villager saw the couple near the root bridge before dark. Constantine said he recalled the face of Raja when he saw it later on social media.

However, he added that he did not notice the presence of the three hitmen — friends of Sonam’s lover — who allegedly took part in the murder.

At the homestay, Raja and Sonam occupied one of the five available rooms.

Constantine recalled their unusual behaviour the next morning. "It was unusually early for our guests to wake up that early. They knocked on our door and I had to wake up my wife to enquire if they needed breakfast. They refused and told me they wanted to check out," he said.

Raghuvanshi and his wife went missing while vacationing in Sohra the same day. His body was found in a gorge on June 2.

Constantine said he was not aware of where the three other accomplices stayed.

Meanwhile, Sonam, Raj, and the three alleged hitmen are being held at Sadar police station in Shillong, where they are served North Indian food.

A senior police officer said that considering their food habits, which are unlike the local food preferences here, the accused are being served simple North Indian food and were also given another set of clothes. (PTI)