Meghalaya Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh has dismissed the demand for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the case of the missing Indore woman, Sonam Raghuvanshi, whose husband, Raja Raghuvanshi, was found dead in a gorge on June 2.

The minister asserted that the case is being thoroughly investigated by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) from the state.

The case has attracted nationwide attention, prompting Sonam’s family to write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has also urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to initiate a CBI investigation—a call that has been met with disapproval by Meghalaya authorities.

Speaking to reporters, Lyngdoh said, “There is no relevance of a CBI probe at this stage. Our SIT is already working on the matter, and we will only escalate further if needed.” He stressed that Meghalaya is not shielding any wrongdoers: “We will not defend any criminal elements, whether local or from outside.”

He also reiterated that the state remains a tourism-friendly destination and stated that no similar incidents have occurred in the past.

The Meghalaya Police continue their intensive search for Sonam with assistance from the NDRF, SDRF, drones, and sniffer dogs, amid challenging weather and terrain.