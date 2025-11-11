Meghalaya honeymoon murder trial begins; Raja Raghuvanshi’s brother first to testify

The trial in the murder of Indore businessman Raja Raghuvanshi began on November 11, with his brother Vipin Raghuvanshi taking the witness stand as the first prosecution witness before the Court of the Additional Deputy Commissioner (Judicial), Shillong.

Raghuvanshi’s wife, Sonam Raghuvanshi, along with her alleged boyfriend Raj Kushwaha and his friends Vishal Singh Chauhan, Aakash Singh Rajput, and Anand Kurmi, have been charged with conspiring and murdering the 30-year-old businessman at a remote spot near Wei Sawdong Falls in Meghalaya’s Sohra earlier this year. All five pleaded not guilty when charges were formally framed on October 28.

Special Public Prosecutor KC Gautam said the case rests on strong evidence and a “watertight chargesheet,” adding that around 90 witnesses will be examined during the proceedings. “Only Vipin was examined today. His statement remains incomplete and will continue at the next hearing,” he told reporters.

The complainant, Vipin Raghuvanshi, confirmed that his full deposition could not be completed due to time constraints. The next hearing is scheduled for November 26.

According to investigators, Raja Raghuvanshi had travelled to Meghalaya with his wife in May for their honeymoon. He was reported missing on May 26, triggering a large-scale search. His body was found a week later, on June 2, inside a deep gorge near the popular tourist site Wei Sawdong Falls.

Police filed a 790-page chargesheet in the case, outlining the alleged conspiracy and roles of each accused. East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police Vivek Syiem said a second chargesheet is being finalised and is likely to be submitted by the third week of November, before the December deadline. (With inputs from PTI)