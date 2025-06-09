Sonam Raghuvanshi, wife of Raja who was found dead in a gorge at Meghalaya's Wei Sawdong area has surrendered after a fortnight of her disappearance.

Meanwhile, the Meghalaya police arrested three assailants from Madhya Pradesh in connection with the case, while the fourth is still on the run.

Controversy surrounding the disappearance of the Indore couple, who were honeymooning in Meghalaya loomed large as pressure had taken over the authorities to solve the case. The family of the couple had urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to order a CBI probe. The Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh had also appealed to Home Minister Amit Shah for the same.

Following Sonam's surrender, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma applauded the state police for the breakthrough which was achieved in 7 days time.

Within 7 days a major breakthrough has been achieved by the #meghalayapolice in the Raja murder case … 3 assailants who are from Madhya Pradesh have been arrested, female has surrendered and operation still on to catch 1 more assailant .. well done #meghalayapolice — Conrad K Sangma (@SangmaConrad) June 9, 2025

The woman - Sonam Raghuvanshi (25) - went missing along with her husband Raja Raghuvanshi (29) on May 23, hours after they checked out of a homestay at Nongriat village in Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills district during their honeymoon.

On June 2, Raja's body was found in a deep gorge near a waterfall in the Sohra area, some 20 kilometres away from the homestay.