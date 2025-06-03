Meghalaya police have made a significant breakthrough in the investigation of a honeymooning couple's disappearance, recovering what they believe to be the murder weapon used to kill 29-year-old Raja Raghuvanshi from Indore.

The freshly purchased dao - a traditional knife - was found during the ongoing investigation into Raghuvanshi's death. His body was discovered eight days after he and his wife Sonam, went missing during their honeymoon trip to the popular tourist destination of Sohra in East Khasi Hills district.

District Police Chief Vivek Syiem confirmed the homicide, stating that the recovered weapon appeared to have been purchased specifically for the crime. The victim's body was found in a deep gorge near Weisawdong Falls following a challenging drone-assisted recovery operation.

A Special Investigation Team comprising six officers, led by SP Herbert Kharkongor, has been formed to handle the high-priority case. The team includes four Deputy Superintendents and two sub-inspectors working to determine the motive behind the killing.

The couple had checked out of their homestay at Nongriat village on May 23 after visiting the famous living root bridges. They were reported missing the following day when their abandoned scooter was found at a roadside cafe. Raja's body was identified through a distinctive tattoo bearing his name.

Evidence recovered from the scene includes fragments of a mobile phone, a smartwatch, a woman's white shirt, and medicine strips - suggesting the couple may have been together during the incident. Notably absent were Raja's gold jewellery, wallet and phone, leading family members to suspect robbery as a motive.

The victim's brother has demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation probe, citing the missing valuables and lack of CCTV coverage in the area where the body was found.

Search operations for Sonam Raghuvanshi continue with support from 17 National Disaster Response Force personnel, who joined local rescue teams using drones and specialised equipment. The search has been hampered by extreme weather conditions, with the Sohra area recording 500mm of rainfall - equivalent to Mysore's annual precipitation - over just three days in late May.

Post-mortem examination results are awaited to determine whether Raja died before or after being thrown into the gorge. Police have not ruled out any possibilities regarding the motive, which could range from robbery to personal vendetta.

The case has raised serious concerns about tourist safety in Meghalaya, particularly after another incident earlier this year when Hungarian tourist Puskas Zsolt was found dead 12 days after going missing during a trek to the living root bridges.