Meghalaya honours 15 top athletes at Sports Conclave with cash awards

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on June 16 honoured 15 outstanding sportspersons at the Meghalaya Sports Conclave, recognising their achievements across six sporting disciplines.

The athletes, representing Archery, Athletics, Swimming, Weightlifting, Wrestling, and Football, were presented with cash awards ranging from Rs 25,000 to Rs 87,500 in recognition of their performances and contributions to sports.

Speaking on the occasion, Sangma said celebrating sporting excellence is essential not only to encourage athletes to continue striving for success but also to inspire the younger generation to pursue their dreams through sports.

The Chief Minister noted that Meghalaya has consistently produced talented athletes who have brought laurels to the state and the country. He reiterated the government's commitment to strengthening the sporting ecosystem and creating greater opportunities for aspiring athletes.

The awards ceremony formed part of the Meghalaya Sports Conclave, which focuses on promoting sports development, nurturing talent, and fostering a culture of excellence among the youth.

Sangma said the achievements of the awardees serve as a powerful motivation for young sportspersons to dream bigger, work harder, and achieve greatness on national and international platforms.