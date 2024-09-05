The U Soso Tham Auditorium in Shillong played host to the 63rd Teachers' Day celebration on September 5, with Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma leading the tributes to the state's educators.

The annual event, coinciding with the birth anniversary of former Indian President Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, brought together teachers from across Meghalaya to be recognised for their invaluable contributions to society.

CM Sangma, taking to social media, emphasised the profound impact teachers have on shaping young minds and the future of the state. "We are grateful to our teachers for their knowledge, wisdom, and patience," he stated. "We thank them for pouring their hearts in teaching our children, in instilling values & in securing the future of our state & our nation."

The celebration comes as Meghalaya's education system continues to face challenges, including improving literacy rates and expanding access to quality education in rural areas. Despite these obstacles, teachers remain at the forefront of driving progress in the state.

As part of the festivities, outstanding educators were honoured for their exemplary service. The event also showcased cultural performances by students, highlighting the diverse talents nurtured by teachers throughout Meghalaya.

Sangma further extended his wishes to all teachers, saying, "Wishing all our remarkable teachers a Happy Teachers' Day!"