Meghalaya honours Garo Labour Corps heroes on 108th anniversary, pushes for legacy in school curriculum

Meghalaya commemorated the 108th Garo Labour Corps Day on July 16 with solemn ceremonies and cultural programmes in Tura, paying tribute to the Garo labourers who volunteered to serve on the battlefields of France during World War I.

Organised by the Tura Municipal Board, the annual observance honoured the courage and sacrifice of the Garo Labour Corps, whose members provided critical logistical support to Allied forces in Europe. The event also marked the historic return of the surviving recruits to Tura on July 16, 1918, a milestone that remains a symbol of resilience and community pride.

The day's observance began with a wreath-laying ceremony at the Urban Marketing Hub parking area in Ringrey, where dignitaries and residents paid floral tributes at a temporary cenotaph. Personnel of the District Police and the 2nd Meghalaya Police Battalion accorded a formal salute before a two-minute silence was observed in memory of the departed. Fr. Januarius S. Sangma, Principal of Don Bosco College Higher Secondary Section, led the gathering in prayer.

The programme later shifted to the District Auditorium, where Speaker of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly Thomas A. Sangma attended as the chief guest, while Housing and Public Health Engineering Minister Marcuise N. Marak was the guest of honour. Other dignitaries included Tura Municipal Board Chairman J.D. Sangma, West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner Vibhor Agarwal, Superintendent of Police Abraham T. Sangma, Selsella MLA Arbinstone B. Marak, descendants of the Garo Labour Corps, and community leaders.

Retired Meghalaya Civil Service officer and former Fisheries Director Chryslin T. Sangma presented a historical account of the Garo Labour Corps' journey during the war. A key highlight of the event was the presentation of honorary mementoes to 17 descendant families in recognition of their ancestors' service.

Fr. Januarius S. Sangma, grandson of Labour Corps member Rashal Ch. Momin, shared his grandfather's experiences after returning from the war and spoke about how his legacy inspired his own life.

Addressing the gathering, Speaker Thomas A. Sangma urged young people to draw inspiration from the courage, discipline and sacrifice of the Garo Labour Corps. He proposed that the history of the Labour Corps be incorporated into school curricula to ensure future generations remain connected to their heritage. He also announced a contribution of ₹2 lakh from his MLA scheme to support research and documentation efforts by the heritage committee.

Speaking to reporters, Minister Marcuise N. Marak said the research subcommittee under the Garo Culture and Heritage Preservation Committee is working to ensure that all members of the Garo Labour Corps are recognised. While 500 men were initially selected for service, only 456 reached France, and just 54 names currently appear on the existing cenotaph.

The minister said the committee plans to include the names of all identified soldiers in the upcoming war memorial and museum being constructed at Babupara. He added that the memorial project is around 90 per cent complete, although labour shortages caused by unrest earlier this year have delayed its completion.

Marak also said he has requested financial support from the state government for the project. "I have already written to the Chief Minister, and he has agreed to sanction some funds," he said, adding that the committee has been asked to prepare a comprehensive budget covering research, logistics and operational expenses.

He emphasised that the primary objective of the memorial is to preserve the history of the Garo Labour Corps while inspiring future generations with the values of courage, discipline and selfless service.

The commemorative programme concluded with cultural performances by students and artistes from Harding Theological College, Bosco Mount, Rongkhon, and the Do-kaku Art & Cultural Association, celebrating Garo heritage alongside the remembrance of the region's wartime heroes.