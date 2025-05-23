Meghalaya marked the International Day for Biological Diversity 2025 with a state-level event focused on grassroots conservation efforts and sustainable development. The gathering, held at U Soso Tham Auditorium, emphasised the critical connection between biodiversity and the United Nations' 2030 Sustainable Development Goals, under the theme "Harmony with Nature and Sustainable Development."

A key moment of the programme was the presentation of the State Level Biodiversity Awards 2025, which spotlighted community-driven initiatives in biodiversity protection. The Mawtneng Biodiversity Management Committee (BMC) from Ri-Bhoi District was awarded "Best Biodiversity Management Committee" for its exemplary conservation work. Two BMCs from East Khasi Hills—Phlangwanbroi and Kmawan Rum—shared the award for "Best Conservation and Sustainable Use of Bioresources."

The event also saw the release of new awareness materials, including a coffee table book, Caves of Meghalaya, and educational posters. A documentary film featuring success stories of community-led conservation was screened to underline the role of local action in achieving environmental goals.

Meghalaya Biodiversity Board, established in 2012, has consistently used the annual observance to promote ecological awareness and support global frameworks like the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework, adopted during COP15 in 2022.