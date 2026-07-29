Meghalaya honours grassroots musicians, announces festival slots for top performers

The Meghalaya government on July 29 honoured emerging musicians under the Achiever of the Month – Music Edition of the Chief Minister's Meghalaya Grassroots Music Programme (CM-MGMP), with Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma announcing direct performance slots for top artists at the Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival and the Me.Gong Festival.

The awards ceremony, held in Tura, recognised grassroots artists from across Khasi Hills, Jaintia Hills and Garo Hills as part of the state's flagship music initiative aimed at creating sustainable livelihood opportunities through music.

Addressing the gathering, Sangma said the Achiever of the Month initiative was launched to recognise individuals who have overcome challenges and contributed meaningfully in their respective fields. He said the programme serves as a platform to acknowledge their work and encourage them to continue.

"The idea is very simple. To simply give a pat on your back and tell you that we recognise you; we are proud of you," he said, adding that the government would continue supporting talented individuals.

Describing music as an integral part of Meghalaya's identity, Sangma said the state has long been recognised for its musical talent and that the CM-MGMP was developed following suggestions from musicians themselves. "For me, every single one of you is an achiever," he told the artists.

Launched in 2022, the CM-MGMP seeks to transform music from a recreational activity into a viable profession by creating regular performance opportunities at cafés, festivals and tourist destinations. According to the government, the programme has facilitated more than 38,000 performances within and outside Meghalaya, engaged over 7,750 artists and seen an investment of ₹38.7 crore. Participating musicians reportedly earn an average of ₹10,000 per performance.

A total of 15 finalists — five each from Khasi Hills, Jaintia Hills and Garo Hills — were shortlisted and presented with certificates of appreciation.

Special awards were presented to Chegim Durama from Garo Hills, Leo Boys from Khasi Hills and Larger Than 90 from Jaintia Hills. Chegim Durama also received the Achiever of the Month – Music Edition award.

The chief minister also announced that the top performers from each of the three regions would secure direct performance opportunities at the Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival and the Me.Gong Festival, giving them exposure before national and international audiences.

The government said CM-MGMP artists have previously performed at major events such as the Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival, Strawberry Festival, Shillong Literary Festival and the Meghalaya Pineapple Festival in New Delhi. They have also represented the state at platforms including the WAVES Summit in Mumbai and the World Expo in Osaka, Japan.

During the event, Quiet Storm member Starly Chullai from Jowai shared his experience of returning to music through the programme. He said the initiative had been "a blessing" in his life, helping him reconnect with music, overcome substance abuse and find renewed purpose while creating opportunities for local artists to pursue music with confidence.

Artists also interacted with the chief minister and suggested measures to strengthen Meghalaya's music ecosystem. Among their recommendations were grants for original music, dedicated performance venues, travel support for musicians from remote districts, workshops on music production and copyright, greater collaboration opportunities, and an annual festival exclusively featuring CM-MGMP artists.