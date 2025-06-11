Meghalaya has recognised 36 members of its search and rescue teams and unveiled new safety and tourism reforms following the high-profile murder case of Raja Raghuvanshi in Sohra.

The ceremony, held at the SDO (Civil) Office in Sohra, brought together government officials, local leaders, and tourism stakeholders to honour those who led the extensive search operation and to announce measures aimed at preventing similar incidents.

The event follows weeks of public attention surrounding Raghuvanshi’s disappearance and the subsequent discovery of his body. The investigation, which revealed the involvement of his wife, Sonam Raghuvanshi, has triggered widespread discussions on tourist safety, law enforcement response, and tourism regulation in the region.

Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh emphasised the need for responsible tourism and announced key upgrades: installation of CCTV cameras at major tourist sites and the construction of a designated vending zone near Mawkdok Bridge to support local livelihoods and improve visitor management.

In a coordinated response, the Tourism Department also introduced the Tourist Buddy Program to train certified local guides, and the MTIME App—a digital platform for mandatory tourist registration that will enhance data sharing between tourists, police, and administration.

Cash awards of Rs 15,000 each were handed out to 36 individuals from the Tour Guide Association and affiliated adventure groups. Police, fire services, SDRF/NDRF personnel, and administrative staff received official commendations for their role in the high-risk search and recovery operation.

Officials and local tourism leaders called for improved infrastructure, better mobile connectivity, and more coordinated emergency services.