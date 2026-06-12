Meghalaya honours SAFF-winning footballers Sanfida and Ribansi after India’s title triumph

Fresh from India's successful SAFF Women's Championship 2026 campaign, Meghalaya footballers Sanfida Nongrum and Ribansi Jamu were felicitated by the Meghalaya Football Association (MFA) in Shillong on June 12 for their contribution to the national team's title-winning run.

India ended a seven-year wait for the regional crown by defeating Bangladesh in the final in Goa on June 6. The victory marked a memorable tournament for both Meghalaya players, who were making their mark at senior international level.

Midfielder Sanfida emerged as one of India's standout performers, scoring in both the semi-final and final and earning the Most Valuable Player award. Having made her senior national team debut earlier this year, she played a key role in India's championship-winning campaign.

Goalkeeper Ribansi, who also made her senior international debut during the tournament, featured in India's opening match against Maldives and was part of the squad that lifted the trophy.

The felicitation ceremony at the MFA Ground was attended by senior MFA officials led by president Hamletson Dohling, along with members of the state women's team and the wider football community.

Under an MFA initiative introduced last year, players representing India at senior level are entitled to a cash incentive of Rs 50,000 each. The formal presentation of the incentive will take place at a later event. During Thursday's programme, both players received cash awards, shawls and mementoes in recognition of their achievement.

Addressing the gathering, Dohling said the duo's rise to the national team reflected their dedication and hard work. He added that their success showed Meghalaya's footballers could compete with the best in the country and expressed hope that they would achieve even more in the future.

Sanfida encouraged aspiring footballers to remain patient and committed to their goals, saying success required hard work, self-belief and constant motivation.

Ribansi described winning a title in her first senior international tournament as a special experience, while acknowledging the challenges involved in reaching that stage.

The event also highlighted Meghalaya's growing presence in women's football. Among those present were Fragrancy Riwan and Alisha Lyngdoh, who have represented India at youth level. With Sanfida and Ribansi becoming the first women from the state to play for the senior national team, their achievements are expected to inspire more girls across Meghalaya to pursue football.