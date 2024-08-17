Meghalaya hospitals suspended outpatient department (OPD) and non-emergency services for 24 hours from the morning of August 17, protesting against the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

Faculty members, resident doctors, MBBS students, and nursing students gathered at North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS) on Saturday for a peaceful protest within the campus, in solidarity with the nationwide protest by the Indian Medical Association (IMA).

In a statement, Dr. Indranil Banerjee, the general secretary of NEIGRIHMS - Resident Doctors’ Association (NRDA) stated that the protest against the incident continues unabated to raise voices on behalf of the victim and on behalf of thousands of female resident doctors working throughout this country.

Dr Banerjee said that safety for healthcare workers has been a major issue for years, and this incident was the breaking point, adding, "We are here to show our support for the victim and to push for stronger safety laws, like the proposed Central Protection Act for healthcare workers."

The NRDA also demanded a transparent investigation and justice for Kolkata's trainee doctor, along with a swift passage of the Central Protection Act for Healthcare workers in the Parliament and workplace safety in hospitals for all healthcare workers.

Bethany Hospital also suspended OPD services at their branches in Shillong, Nongpoh, Umsning, and Byrnihat. Supercare Hospital also halted its OPD operations for 24 hours. However, the hospitals assured that all essential services would remain available for those requiring emergency care.

Spokesperson of Bethany Hospital, Dr Kyntiewlang Sanmiet stated that Bethany Hospital’s participation reflects collective concern for the safety and well-being of all healthcare professionals.

In addition, doctors at Mawkyrwat, Jowai, and Shillong Civil Hospitals abstained from OPD duties, although emergency services continue to operate for patients in need.

Meanwhile, government doctors across Meghalaya observed a black badge protest on August 17, along with members of the Meghalaya Medical Services Association (MMSA).