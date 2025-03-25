Shillong welcomed dignitaries from 13 countries and provinces at the 7th Act East Business Show, an event aimed at strengthening economic and trade relations between BBIN (Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Nepal) and ASEAN nations.

The event focused on key sectors such as technology, agriculture, manufacturing, and tourism, showcasing Meghalaya’s potential as a key economic hub in the Northeast.

Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma expressed optimism about the event’s impact on Meghalaya’s economy, reiterating the government's commitment to attracting investments and fostering partnerships.

He emphasized that these efforts align with the state’s ambitious goal of achieving a $10 billion economy. Highlighting the role of policy reforms, infrastructure development, entrepreneurship promotion, and grassroots economic networks, he stated that these factors will be instrumental in reshaping Meghalaya’s economic roadmap.



Also Read: Meghalaya youth body issues 7-day ultimatum to NEIGRIHMS over ST reservation violations

India’s proactive stance in boosting regional development was also acknowledged, with the Chief Minister emphasizing the political will and economic potential to elevate growth. He underscored how the Northeast region, particularly Meghalaya, could play a crucial role in strengthening economic ties between BBIN and ASEAN nations.

A key point raised during the event was the need to create designated economic zones to facilitate targeted partnerships between states and international stakeholders. This approach, according to the Chief Minister, would ensure structured collaborations and maximize investment opportunities.

Looking forward to positive outcomes from the program, the government remains focused on leveraging international partnerships to drive economic growth, enhance trade opportunities, and establish Meghalaya as a dynamic player in regional commerce.