Meghalaya is hosting the East Zone National Black Belt and NDIC Gradation Coaching Camp and Examination for the first time, bringing together around 150 judokas, coaches and officials from across the region.

The six-day programme, being organised by the Meghalaya Judo Association (MJA), began on October 29 and will continue until November 3 at the Sri Aurobindo Institute of Indian Culture in Shillong.

The opening ceremony was held on October 30, with Isawanda Laloo, Secretary of the Sports and Youth Affairs Department, Government of Meghalaya, attending as the chief guest. Finely L Pariat, General Secretary of the Meghalaya State Olympic Association, was the guest of honour, while CRPF Commandant Jay Singh attended as the special guest.

The examination has brought together senior figures from Indian judo, including Satish Sharma, a sixth Dan Red and White Belt and former coach of the Indian judo team, who is serving as the chief examiner. Sharma introduced judo in Meghalaya in 1987.

Banee Brata Das, General Secretary of the Judo Federation of India and a sixth Dan Red and White Belt, is overseeing the technical aspects of the programme and serving as one of the principal examiners.

The camp is aimed at improving participants' technical knowledge and practical skills, while assessing candidates appearing for Black Belt and NDIC gradation examinations under the standards prescribed by the Judo Federation of India.

The participation of around 150 judokas and officials is expected to provide athletes and coaches from Meghalaya and other eastern states an opportunity to interact with national-level experts and gain technical exposure.

The programme is being held with support from the Meghalaya Sports and Youth Affairs Department, the Judo Federation of India, the Meghalaya State Olympic Association and the CRPF.