Meghalaya State Skill Development Society (MSSDS) hosted an Overseas Placement Workshop at the State Convention Centre today, marking a significant advancement in connecting local youth with international employment markets.

The workshop, inaugurated by Executive Director Jagdish Chelani, IAS, brought together nursing institute principals, students, job seekers, and training providers to explore global career pathways.

"Our Society is committed to building a skilled, globally competitive workforce," said Chelani during his address. "These initiatives are pivotal stepping stones in creating international career pathways for our youth."

Toshiaki Nishikawa, Chairman and CEO of Asean Group, Japan, personally engaged with participants, highlighting substantial employment opportunities in Japan. He emphasised the strong cultural, climatic, and topographical similarities between Japan and Meghalaya, noting high demand for nursing, driving, agriculture, and hospitality professionals.

Industry experts conducted sessions on global job trends, required skillsets, visa processes, and cultural adaptation. Participants received one-on-one counselling with placement agencies about prospects in healthcare, hospitality, IT, and construction sectors.

Following the workshop, the Japanese delegation toured the Training Centre for Overseas Placement and the IT Park at Umsawli, expressing appreciation for Meghalaya's advanced training infrastructure.

MSSDS has established an ambitious Vision 2030, targeting the training of 150,000 youth with a 70 per cent livelihood outcome. The society aims to place candidates nationally and internationally, with specific plans to send 10,000 youth overseas.

The organisation has already trained 24,650 youth across 12 districts through 109 training partners and over 300 training centres, offering skill development in 28 sectors and 149 trades.