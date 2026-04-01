Meghalaya hosts inaugural Indian Sailing League at Umiam, Bhopal Tritons take title

Meghalaya concluded the first edition of the Indian Sailing League (ISL) at Umiam with a five-day competition that brought together 182 participants, including 58 international sailors.

The event, held at the Orchid Sports Complex, featured 14 franchises competing across multiple formats. Bhopal Tritons won the inaugural title, followed by AJ’s Vizag Viking in second place. Shillong Umiam Navigators secured third, while Deccan Skippers, VIR Cholas and Pune Peshwas finished fourth, fifth and sixth, respectively.

Organisers announced a total prize pool of Rs 1.5 crore, distributed among teams and individual category winners.

Officials described the event as a step towards strengthening competitive sailing in India. Chaitanya Awasthi said the competition showcased “exceptional talent, spirited competition, and sportsmanship”, and added that efforts to nurture emerging sailors are key to enabling participation at the Olympic level.

Karambir Singh, president of the Yachting Association of India, credited the state’s support and infrastructure for the event’s execution. “The level of wholehearted support that the state government gave for this event, I have not seen any other state government give,” he said, pointing to the rapid development of Umiam as a sailing venue.

League commissioner Alok Kumar Yadav said the inaugural edition aimed to balance competition and accessibility, ensuring opportunities for participants across categories. He expressed confidence that the league would expand in future editions.

Races were conducted across categories including ILCA 4, ILCA 6 and 7, 420, Optimist and Techno 293 classes, alongside Olympic formats. The event also introduced race formats such as “Rig-and-Race” and transition events.

Technical officials, jury members and race staff were recognised at the closing ceremony for their role in conducting the competition.

The league drew spectators to Umiam, with organisers highlighting strong participation and engagement throughout the event.

The first edition was inaugurated by Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma. Meghalaya is set to host the fourth North East Regatta at the Umiam Water Sports Complex from April 2 to 6, continuing its push to position the state as a hub for water sports and sports tourism.