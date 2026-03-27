Meghalaya hosts inaugural Senior National Khelo India ASMITA Pencak Silat League

Shillong marks a milestone today with the launch of the Senior National Khelo India ASMITA Pencak Silat League 2025-26 at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) centre on the North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) campus.

Nearly 300 women athletes from 23 states and union territories, including local competitors from Meghalaya, will compete over two days in this Indonesian martial art that blends combat sparring with graceful artistic displays.

The event forms part of the central government's ASMITA scheme, aimed at boosting women's participation across sports disciplines. Organisers include SAI, the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, the Indian Pencak Silat Federation, and the Meghalaya Pencak Silat Association.

Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Wailadmiki Shylla served as the chief guest, with Meghalaya State Olympic Association working president John F Kharshiing as the guest of honour. The ceremony featured a vibrant cultural show and a pencak silat demonstration that drew applause.

Shylla congratulated the athletes, noting their qualification for nationals as a major state-level achievement. He highlighted the ASMITA programme's role in advancing women in sports and pointed out Meghalaya's long tradition of empowering women through its indigenous communities.

Since 2018, the state has poured resources into sports development, from athlete training to facilities and gear, the minister said. He added that pencak silat could feature in the 39th National Games, which Meghalaya will host in 2027—a prospect that excited officials and competitors alike.

This league not only spotlights an emerging martial art in the Northeast but also underscores Meghalaya's growing sports ambitions ahead of its major hosting role.