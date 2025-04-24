The Estimates Committees of Meghalaya and Jharkhand Legislative Assemblies met in Shillong on April 23 for an interactive session focused on strengthening inter-state cooperation and sharing governance practices.

Mayralborn Syiem, who chairs the Meghalaya committee, highlighted the cultural and demographic similarities between the two predominantly tribal states during the meeting held at the Assembly Secretariat's Conference Hall.

"Both states share tribal heritage—Meghalaya with hill tribes and Jharkhand with plain tribes," Syiem noted while explaining the structure and functions of the Estimates Committee.

The visiting Jharkhand delegation, led by Hemlal Murmu, is conducting a study tour across northeastern states. Murmu praised Meghalaya's natural beauty, referring to it as "heaven" and specifically mentioning Cherrapunji (Sohra) and Asia's cleanest village as tourism highlights.

During substantive discussions, Syiem briefed the visitors on major development initiatives in Meghalaya's infrastructure, health, and education sectors. He detailed the committee's active monitoring role through field visits and departmental reviews.

The Meghalaya committee recently evaluated progress in several critical areas, including three Block Institutes of Teacher Education, residential schools, and the implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission in border areas. They also assessed the development of new Maternal and Child Health hospitals in Nongstoin and Umsning, which are expected to be operational by year's end.

Members from both states emphasised the importance of such exchanges for fostering cooperation and cultural understanding, with the Jharkhand representatives extending an invitation for a reciprocal visit.

The Jharkhand delegation continues its tour to Sikkim and Odisha after concluding its Meghalaya visit.