The Indian Kayaking Canoeing Association (IKCA) held its selection trials at Whitewater Village in Shillong on May 18 and 19. These trials were essential for forming the national team that will compete in the 2024 ICF Canoe Slalom World Cup and Kayak Cross events, which serve as crucial qualifiers for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Over 25 athletes from various states, including Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, and the host state of Meghalaya, participated in the high-stakes competition. The event not only underscored Meghalaya’s rising prominence in canoe slalom but also highlighted its capacity to host such significant sporting events.

Elizabeth Vincent from Meghalaya emerged as a standout performer, securing 3rd place in the K1 women’s category and clinching 1st place in the Kayak Cross. In the K1 men’s category, Meghalaya's Batskhem Nongbak finished in 6th position, Pynshngaiñ Kurbah in 8th position, and Manbhalang Kharkrang in 9th position. Indra Sharma from Meghalaya finished 6th in the C1 men’s category.

These athletes will now represent India on the global stage, aiming to qualify for the canoe slalom events at the Paris 2024 Olympics. The trials in Shillong are a significant milestone for the region, showcasing Meghalaya's ability to support and promote water sports at an international level.

Hosting the 2024 ICF Canoe Slalom World Championships trials signifies Meghalaya’s commitment to advancing the sport within India. The selected team will compete against the world’s best, gaining invaluable experience and honing their skills for future competitions.

This event marks a crucial step for India’s athletes as they strive for Olympic success, showcasing Meghalaya's growing importance in the nation’s sporting landscape.