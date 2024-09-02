Tourism ministers from North Eastern and Eastern states, along with representatives from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, gathered in Meghalaya on September 2 for a landmark conference aimed at enhancing the region's tourism sector. The meeting, the third in a series of regional consultations, aimed to bolster India's tourism sector through collaborative efforts.

Union Minister for Tourism and Culture, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, chaired the meeting, highlighting outlined ambitious plans to develop world-class destinations, enhance alternative sites, and improve various aspects of the tourism experience. He emphasised the government's push for public-private partnerships to drive growth in the sector.

Minister Shekhawat emphasised the potential of states like Meghalaya in the Swadesh Darshan scheme. He revealed that out of 76 tourism projects worth 5000 crore rupees undertaken between 2014-15 and 2018-19, 16 were located in the Northeast.

The minister also discussed the revamped Swadesh Darshan 2.0, focusing on sustainable tourism across 57 destinations. Further, he mentioned the PRASAD scheme's success in developing pilgrimage sites, with 46 projects worth 1624 crore rupees initiated so far.

Shekhawat encouraged states to submit proposals for various tourism sectors, including spiritual, cultural, and eco-tourism. He revealed plans for child-friendly destinations and efforts to enhance the Incredible India website.

Shekhawat praised the participating states for their ambitious targets and competitive spirit. "I must appreciate the enthusiasm of the states. Every state has developed a target," Shekhawat remarked, calling it one of the best meetings he has attended.

Meghalaya's Tourism Minister, Paul Lyngdoh, highlighted the state's unique attractions, including UNESCO-recognised Mawmluh cave and breathtaking landscapes. Lyngdoh emphasised the importance of community involvement in tourism efforts, stating, “While these natural wonders define tourism in our State, the true essence of Meghalaya lies in the warmth and hospitality of our people."

"We believe that meaningful progress comes from empowering local communities, which is why community involvement is at the heart of our tourism efforts,” he added.

Despite its growing popularity, Meghalaya faces challenges such as over-tourism in popular destinations and infrastructure limitations. To address these issues, the state government is focusing on sustainable and responsible tourism practices, aiming to distribute visitors more evenly across the region and promote new destinations.

The tourism sector has become a significant economic driver for Meghalaya, directly employing over 50,000 residents and attracting investments of Rs 465 crores in the past three years. The state's tourism industry experienced a 7.34% compound annual growth rate before the COVID-19 pandemic and is expected to see substantial growth in the coming years.

Initiatives like the Community-Led Tourism Infrastructure Development Scheme and the Meghalaya Grassroots Music Project (MGMP) are playing crucial roles in promoting sustainable tourism and showcasing the state's cultural heritage.

The conference, lasting over seven hours, addressed challenges such as connectivity issues and the need for homestay development. Shekhawat expressed optimism about states' commitment and pledged to work on solutions to boost India's tourism industry.

The Union Minister will visit South West Khasi Hills district tomorrow, where he will review local infrastructure projects.