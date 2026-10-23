More than 900 karatekas and officials from seven northeastern states have gathered in Shillong for the 5th KIO North East Zone Karate Championship 2026, which began at the NEHU Convocation Hall on October 23.

Hosted by the All Meghalaya Karate-Do Association (AMKA) with support from the state Directorate of Sports and Youth Affairs, the two-day championship is being held under the aegis of the Karate India Organisation (KIO). The event marks Meghalaya's return as host of a major karate championship after a gap of nearly 30 years.

Meghalaya has fielded 292 male and female karatekas for the competition. The host state began its medal campaign with several podium finishes in the individual kata events during the morning session, followed by the kumite (sparring) competitions.

Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Wailadmiki Shylla, who attended the opening ceremony as chief guest, was presented with an honorary black belt by KIO president Bharat Sharma.

Addressing the gathering, Shylla credited Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma's support for the development of sports infrastructure and athlete training in the state. He also commended AMKA for its work throughout the year and its efforts in organising the championship.

Shylla said he hoped Meghalaya would host more such events to provide local karatekas with opportunities to showcase their skills and compete at higher levels. He thanked the KIO president for the honorary black belt and assured the association of his support in creating more opportunities for athletes.

Earlier, AMKA president Hunlang Lytan welcomed the participants and dignitaries, expressing gratitude to the state government for its support for karate and other sports through infrastructure development, athlete scholarships and financial rewards for medal winners.

Sharma also praised AMKA for its arrangements, expressing satisfaction with the organisation of the regional championship.

The opening ceremony also featured the felicitation of northeastern karatekas who represented India at recent international competitions. Among those honoured were Meghalaya's Gideon Tympuin and Daniel Dabiangbha Warjri, who won medals at the South Asian Karate Championship 2026.

The championship holds significance for the participating athletes, as the winners will qualify for the KIO Inter-Zonal Karate Championship 2026, scheduled to be held in New Delhi later this year.

Other dignitaries present included Meghalaya State Olympic Association working president John F Kharshiing, general secretary Finely L Pariat, KIO treasurer Mutum Bankim Singh and chairman of the KIO Referees Commission Premjit Sen.

The championship will conclude on Saturday.