Meghalaya hosts reverse buyer seller meet to boost exports, buyers from 16 countries participate

Meghalaya on February 3 hosted a Reverse Buyer Seller Meet aimed at strengthening exports and promoting local enterprises, with buyers from 16 countries taking part in the two-day event. The meet, organised in Shillong, marks the first such initiative in the entire Northeast region.

The event was inaugurated by Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, who said the state government has undertaken a series of reforms to improve the ease of doing business. He said over 400 regulations have been scrapped in recent years, including nearly 70 in the labour sector, to create a more business-friendly environment and attract investment.

At the programme, the Chief Minister also launched the ‘MeghaRise’ logo along with a state-level MSME portal designed to strengthen branding, improve visibility and facilitate access to digital services for entrepreneurs across Meghalaya.

Deputy Chief Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar said the meet differs from conventional exhibitions as it is a buyer-oriented platform focused on structured business-to-business engagement. He said the event provides an opportunity for local producers to directly interact with international buyers and explore export opportunities.

According to officials, 28 international buyers from countries including South Africa, Zimbabwe, Slovakia, Türkiye, New Zealand, Russia, Australia, Canada and Romania are participating in the meet. More than 100 MSMEs from across the state, representing sectors such as agri and food processing, handlooms and handicrafts, fashion and textiles, bamboo and wood-based products, spices, and herbal and wellness products, have showcased their offerings.

The event has been organised by the state Department of Commerce and Industries in association with the Federation of Indian Export Organisations under the Raising and Accelerating MSME Performance scheme of the Union MSME Ministry. Dhar said the department has undertaken extensive handholding and capacity-building initiatives, including export-import orientation, policy guidance and coordination with financial institutions, to ensure that MSMEs are export-ready.

Chief Secretary Shakil P Ahammed said the platform would enable direct interaction between local entrepreneurs and global buyers, noting that Meghalaya largely operates in premium and niche segments with a focus on quality rather than volume. He added that GI-tagged and indigenous products reflecting the state’s rich cultural heritage have been prominently showcased at the event.