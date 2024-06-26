The Government of Meghalaya's Social Welfare Department, in partnership with the Indian Drug Users' Forum and Meghalaya Users' Forum, organised a multi-stakeholder symposium at Vivanta Shillong on June 26. The event, held under the Drug Reduction Elimination & Action Mission (DREAM), marked the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.

Social Welfare Minister Paul Lyngdoh addressed the gathering, emphasising the growing awareness and urgency surrounding drug-related issues in Meghalaya. "We are coming closer to the point of realisation," Lyngdoh stated, highlighting the government's commitment to tackling the problem.

The minister stressed that economic development alone cannot solve the drug crisis, calling for increased engagement on drug trafficking and use. He urged society to take an active role, stating, "Meghalaya has a choice of either being a victor or a victim of the circumstances."

Lyngdoh called for constructive dialogue, encouraging participants to identify gaps and deficiencies in current approaches. He appealed to NGOs and faith leaders to prioritise the future of the state's younger generation in their efforts.

The symposium aimed to facilitate discussions among various stakeholders on pressing issues related to drug abuse and illicit trafficking.