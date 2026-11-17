Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma presented medals to the winners of the NTPC Senior National Archery Championships at Umsawli in New Shillong on November 17.

In a post on X, Sangma said Meghalaya was hosting three Senior National Championships simultaneously, bringing together more than 767 participants in the state.

He said the state's growing sports infrastructure and ability to host major national events were helping Meghalaya emerge as an important destination for national sporting tournaments.

Sangma also highlighted the state's preparations for the 39th National Games, scheduled to be held in 2027, and said the government remained committed to strengthening the sporting ecosystem and creating more opportunities for athletes.

He congratulated the medal winners and wished them success in their future sporting endeavours.