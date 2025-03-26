Shillong witnessed a packed JN Stadium as nearly 15,000 football fans turned up for the AFC Asian Cup Qualifier between India and Bangladesh, only to see the teams play out a goalless draw. While India were the favourites, Bangladesh put on a resilient display, almost treating the result as a victory on foreign soil.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, present among the dignitaries, took to social media, stating, "Had the pleasure of witnessing the thrilling India vs Bangladesh AFC Asian Cup Qualifier Football Match hosted at JN Stadium, Shillong. The crowd’s energy was electric with close to 15,000 football fans joining to cheer for the #BlueTigers. Football fever in India’s emerging #FootballCapital, Shillong, is a must-see."

India’s head coach Manolo Márquez made five changes to the squad that defeated the Maldives in a friendly match, introducing Boris Singh Thangjam, Udanta Singh Kumam, Lalengmawia Ralte, Sandesh Jhingan, and Farukh Choudhary. Jhingan was handed the captain’s armband as India looked to dominate on home turf.

However, Bangladesh wasted no time in unsettling the hosts. Within seconds, a weak clearance from Indian goalkeeper Vishal Kaith landed at the feet of Md Mojibor Jony, whose shot found the side netting. Moments later, Md Shakil Topu’s cross set up Md Shariar Emon, but his header failed to trouble the goal.

India were put under sustained pressure in the opening 15 minutes, with Bangladesh’s high pressing causing problems. A defensive lapse nearly handed the visitors the lead, but Subhasish Bose made a crucial goal-line clearance to keep India in the contest.

Gradually, the Blue Tigers found their rhythm. Liston Colaco forced Bangladesh goalkeeper Mitul Marma into action with a well-struck attempt. Around the half-hour mark, Farukh Choudhary had a clear sight of goal after a move initiated by Colaco, but he failed to convert.

Bangladesh had another chance before halftime when Jony broke through on the right flank, but Kaith recovered to make a crucial save. India responded through Colaco, whose cross in the 54th minute found Sunil Chhetri, but the veteran striker’s header missed the target.

India pushed forward with intensity, but Bangladesh’s defensive midfielder Hamza Choudhury, with his experience from England, played a key role in frustrating the home side. He not only broke up India’s attacks but also provided stability in Bangladesh’s buildup play.

Despite India’s dominant possession in the second half, the breakthrough never came. The draw leaves India with work to do in the qualifiers, while Bangladesh take home a result they will consider a significant achievement.