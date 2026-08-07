Meghalaya: House roof damaged after rocks from quarry blast hit residential area in Jorabat; residents demand action

The roof of a house was damaged after rocks from a private quarry blast struck a residential area at 11 Mile, Jorabat, around 4 am on August 7.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

Residents expressed concern over the repeated early-morning blasting in the area, alleging that such incidents pose a serious threat to their safety and property.

They urged the authorities to take immediate action against the quarry operators and ensure that blasting activities are carried out in accordance with safety norms to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Credits: DD NEWS