The Hill State People's Democratic Party (HSPDP) held a crucial meeting on Monday to address the ongoing demand for a review of the Reservation Policy.

The party's president, KP Pangiang, expressed their commitment to pursuing this matter with the Government during the MDA (Meghalaya Democratic Alliance) coordination committee. Alternatively, they are prepared to approach the Chief Minister directly to discuss the reservation policy.

Emphasizing the importance of the reservation policy, Pangiang stated, "It is one of the key issues outlined in our party manifesto, and if the people entrust us with their mandate, we will steadfastly champion this cause."

In addition to the reservation policy, the HSPDP also reiterated their long-standing demand for a separate hill state. Pangiang affirmed their unwavering commitment to pursuing this demand, emphasizing that the Garo community should also be granted a distinct state.