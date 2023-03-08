Candidates of all streams who are appearing for the HSSLC examination 2023 have been informed about the need to sit for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) if they intend on applying to central universities for their undergraduate studies.

Further, all HSSLC students from the state of Meghalaya who wishes to pursue further studies in universities and colleges across the country have to appear for the Central Universities Entrance Test or CUET which is mandatory to secure admission in undergraduate courses.

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In a fresh notification, the Meghalaya Board of School Education or MBOSE requested all heads of institutions to give wide publicity to students on the issue so that they do not miss the opportunity to appear for the CUET.

The Meghalaya government had last year sought an exemption from the Centre for non-centrally funded, private and state government-aided colleges in Meghalaya from the purview of CUET.