Meghalaya police on January 17 apprehended four people along with explosives at a jungle at Jalaphet Bri-Sumer in East Jaintia Hills.

Gelatins and detonators were seized from the arrested persons.

“A joint operation was conducted at the jungle while acting on information that three to four youth have been spotted roaming suspiciously in the area and carrying carton boxes”, informed District police chief Jagpal Singh Dhanoa.

It may be mentioned that with the upcoming election to the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly 2023 and with a strong suspicion that the materials might be of any items which may put a threat to the peaceful conduct of the election, a raid was conducted under the leadership of B Jyrwa, Additional SP, SI K Pdahkasiej, Incharge Umpleng AD Camp and SI B Marbaniang of Saipung PS along with accompanied staff.

The Superintendent of police said that during the late-night raid, one cowshed was spotted in the jungle and four youth were seen to be sleeping inside the shed.

On waking them and on inspection of the cowshed, multiple carton boxes containing gelatin sticks were found. Further, during proper checking, 26 carton boxes containing gelatin sticks and 4 carton boxes contained electric detonators and were seized accordingly.

The total seizure included 650 kgs of gelatin sticks and 200 detonators.

Those arrested have been identified as Point Chyrmang (30), Nikalai Chyrmang (2) Mij Chyrmang (22) and Shanbor Chyrmang (22).

A case has been registered with the Saipung police station and investigation is on to trace the backward and forward linkages.