Meghalaya rights panel demand report after medical negligence claims woman, unborn child
The Meghalaya Human Rights Commission seeks a detailed report on the death of a pregnant woman and her unborn child at a government hospital. A district committee is also investigating the alleged medical negligence.
- Pregnant woman and unborn child died allegedly from hospital negligence
- Family reported worsening condition before death without adequate care
- Commission issued notice demanding detailed enquiry report
The Meghalaya Human Rights Commission has sought a report into the death of a pregnant woman and her unborn child, allegedly due to negligence by doctors at a government hospital in West Jaintia Hills district.
Thirty-seven-year-old Pynche Bareh hailing from Jalaphet village in East Jaintia Hills died at the first referral hospital in West Jaintia Hills on June 4 after she was allegedly left unattended by doctors.
The Meghalaya Human Rights Commission on Friday took suo motu cognisance of the case.
"The Commission has issued a notice to the Health Department Principal Secretary to cause an effective enquiry and to submit a detailed inquiry report to the Commission on the date fixed," it said in a statement.
According to the family member of the deceased woman, she reported abdominal pain at 5:30 pm and then again an hour later.
Her condition began to deteriorate from 8:10 pm and she was declared dead at 9:15 pm, the family member said adding that the baby in the womb also died.
The district administration on Thursday constituted a committee headed by Additional Deputy Commissioner B Blah to probe into the incident.
The Committee is scheduled to submit its report by Monday.
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