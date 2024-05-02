The Meghalaya Human Rights Commission (MHRC) has initiated an inquiry into a recent death in police custody. Rudra Rabha, who was arrested by Ri-Bhoi police on April 24 and remanded for five days, was found dead at Khanapara police station on April 26, just three hours after being returned from leading police to a concealed firearm in the Ranibari jungle.

MHRC, in a press release on May 1, announced its demand for a comprehensive report from the Director General of Police, to be furnished by May 17.

The Superintendent of Police in Ri Bhoi, in a statement, explained that Rudra, identified as the leader of a gang, was arrested and awarded five days of police custody by the court. During interrogation, Rudra confessed to concealing a firearm in the jungle and volunteered to lead the police to its location for recovery. Following the recovery, Rudra was returned to Khanapara Police Station for safekeeping. However, he was discovered dead by hanging in the early hours of April 26.