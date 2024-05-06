The Meghalaya Human Rights Commission has directed the Director General of Police (DGP) to submit a detailed report within 15 days on the alleged killing of two labourers during a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Ichamati on March 27.

The commission's order came after an online complaint was filed by Shreshta, a resident of Madurai, stating that the two victims, identified as Insan Sing and Sujit Dutta, belonged to non-indigenous communities and were beaten to death by miscreants who took advantage of the situation during the peaceful anti-CAA protest.

According to the complainant, the protest turned violent, leading to the incident. The commission has taken note of the allegations and sought a comprehensive report from the state police chief regarding the circumstances surrounding the deaths of the two laborers.

Authorities are expected to investigate the matter thoroughly and provide a detailed account of the events to the Human Rights Commission within the stipulated time frame.