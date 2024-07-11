The Meghalaya Human Rights Commission (MHRC) has taken suo motu cognizance of an incident involving the assault of labourers engaged in renovating the JN Stadium in Shillong. The Commission has issued a notice to the Superintendent of Police, East Khasi Hills District, requesting a detailed report within two weeks.

The incident, which occurred on July 9, involved workers from a Delhi-based firm hired for paving work at the stadium. The labourers were allegedly assaulted by members of the Khasi Students' Union (KSU) who were reportedly checking labour licenses.

Meghalaya Police have also registered a suo motu case and launched an investigation into the matter.

The assault has caused concern among the workers, and it remains unclear whether they will continue with the stadium renovation work. This incident has potentially disrupted preparations for the upcoming 133rd edition of the Durand Cup, Asia's oldest football competition, scheduled to begin on July 27. Shillong is set to host one of the group stages of the tournament.