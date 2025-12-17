Meghalaya: Hundred Drums Wangala Festival committee to host Narang Festival at Chibragre on December 18

The Hundred Drums Wangala Festival Committee (HDWFC) is set to organise the Narang Festival on December 18, at Chibragre in the Garo Heritage Village, Wangala A•dam. The festival will be held from 12:30 PM to 2:00 PM and aims to showcase and celebrate the rich agricultural traditions of the Garo Hills, with a special emphasis on Komila (orange), one of the region’s widely cultivated crops.

A series of competitions have been lined up as part of the festival, including the Sweetest Orange Competition, Largest Orange Competition, and the much-anticipated Komila (Orange) Eating Competition. All events will offer attractive cash prizes to winners.

According to the organisers, oranges for the Orange Eating Competition will be provided by the HDWFC, while interested participants will be required to register by paying an entry fee of Rs. 300. The competition will be conducted under strict guidelines to ensure fairness and transparency. Contestants will be given one minute to consume as many oranges as possible. The participant who eats the highest number of oranges within the stipulated time will be declared the winner. Oranges must be peeled before consumption and fully swallowed, failing which participants may face disqualification. Members of the HDWFC are not eligible to participate.

The Champion, First Runners-Up, and Second Runners-Up in the Orange Eating Competition will receive certificates along with cash prizes of Rs. 5,000, Rs. 3,000, and Rs. 2,000 respectively.

Meanwhile, the Sweetest Orange and Largest Orange competitions will each carry a cash prize of Rs. 3,000. Participants in these categories must bring their own oranges for evaluation. All competitors will be briefed at the venue prior to the commencement of the contests.

The Narang Festival will feature competitions during the daytime, followed by a musical concert in the evening. The highlight of the evening programme will be a performance by Riprap, the legendary music band of the Garo Hills, promising a lively and entertaining conclusion to the celebrations.

The HDWFC has invited the public to actively participate and attend the festival, describing it as a vibrant celebration of agriculture, culture, and community spirit in the Garo Hills.